Mike Lee hammers Garland for standing by DOJ memo: Not a 'scintilla of evidence' to back it up

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, blasted Attorney General Merrick Garland over the DOJ memo released earlier this month, saying there is not a "scintilla of evidence" of legitimate threats of violence made against school board officials. Lee made those remarks on "America's Newsroom" on Thursday, while urging Garland to rescind the memo he issued on October 4, days after the National School Board Association wrote a letter comparing concerned parents to domestic terrorists. The group later apologized for the language used.

MIKE LEE: AG GARLAND HAS NO BASIS FOR FEDERALIZING SCHOOL BOARD DISPUTES

MIKE LEE: I urge and implore Attorney General Garland to rescind the October 4th memo. This memo by the National School Board Association was issued on a Wednesday. The Attorney General Garland memo was issued the following Monday, just four or five days after the original memo, which has now been rescinded. It's not backed up by a scintilla of evidence of a single threat of violence. It needs to be rescinded, and I call upon the attorney general to do precisely that.

