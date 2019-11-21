Mike Huckabee blasts MSNBC host Rachel Maddow's debate performance: 'She pretends to be a journalist'

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee said Thursday that he found something lacking in MSNBC host Rachel Maddow's performance as a moderator during Wednesday's MSNBC-Washington Post Democratic presidential debate.

The Republican described Maddow as being overtly opinionated and said she showed a clear anti-Trump bias in some of her questioning.

"Rachel Maddow, first of all, is about as objective as I am," Huckabee said during an appearance on Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle."

During the debate, Maddow asked Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., how central President Trump's alleged "conduct uncovered by this impeachment inquiry" should be to the Democratic presidential contenders' campaigns.

She also asked Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., if she would try to convince Senate Republicans to convict Trump, if he is impeached by the House, and remove him from office, a sentiment Maddow said Warren has previously espoused.

The "Rachel Maddow Show" host also asked former Vice President Joe Biden about a "potential criminal investigation" against Trump after he leaves the White House.

"I don't pretend to be a journalist -- I don't play one on TV," Huckabee said. "I know I have a point of view [and] she does too but she pretends to be a journalist."

He added that if the federal government under a Democratic president decides Trump should be prosecuted, they will have to wait five years to do so.

"By then, a lot of them are going to be so utterly discredited nobody will pay attention," he claimed.

Host Laura Ingraham added that Democratic candidate Andrew Yang, a New York businessman, claimed the impeachment narrative is not working to advance the Democratic platform in regard to the presidential race.

Huckabee agreed, responding that Democrats appear to hate constitutional principles more than they hold disdain for Trump.