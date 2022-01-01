Mike Huckabee predicts 'huge electoral sweep' for Republicans in 2022, blasts Biden's 'disastrous policies'

Fox News contributor Mike Huckabee predicted Saturday that Democrats would face a complete rout in the 2022 midterm elections due to President Biden's "disastrous policies."

During an appearance on "Justice With Judge Jeanine," Huckabee blasted Biden's handling of the economy, as well as the coronavirus pandemic, and argued his lack of producing positive results for the American people would lead to a "huge electoral sweep" for Republicans.

"This is the guy who a year ago said, ‘I’m going to shut COVID down.’ The only thing he shut down, Katie, is the economy," Huckabee told guest host Katie Pavlich after she played a video clip of Biden speaking in a meeting on efforts to fight the pandemic.

"I think there's going to be a movie out this year, and it’s going to be called, ‘Honey I Shrunk the Economy,’ starring Joe Biden," he said. "My gosh, I can’t imagine anybody looking at the current state of America and saying, ‘Man, we’re on the right track. We're really, really just smooth sailing right now.' It’s stunning to see how rapidly this administration has pretty much collapsed."

Huckabee argued that because Biden had never held a regular job outside of being a politician in Washington, D.C., he was out of touch with everyday Americans and the issues that affect their lives, leading him to misunderstand how his decisions affect working people across the country.

"Under this economy and the disastrous policies that he's put into place, I think the only thing that is good about it is that there's going to be a huge electoral sweep in 2022 for Republicans. Not just in the House and Senate, but also in the governor races, and I think we're going to see it most significantly [in] state legislatures, school boards, city council, county commission," he said.