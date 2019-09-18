Mike Huckabee: 'Jerry Nadler is fishing in the Dead Sea' with impeachment push

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee said that, when it comes to the impeachment investigation of President Trump, Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., is “fishing in the Dead Sea.”

“It’s like he’s chartered a boat. He’s gone out and he’s put 16 poles with bait on them, trying to catch fish in the Dead Sea. It ain’t happening," Huckabee said Wednesday on “Outnumbered"

Huckabee was asked about the House Judiciary Committee’s hearing the day before, when Trump's 2016 campaign manager Corey Lewandowski was summoned to testify as part of the impeachment investigation.

The hearing descended into chaos as Democrats clashed with a combative Lewandowski, trading insults and accusations with the former Trump campaign manager, who refused to answer many of their questions.

After five hours of testimony before lawmakers, the top Democrat on the committee, Nadler, told Lewandowski his “behavior in this hearing room has been completely unacceptable” and said holding him "in contempt" is "certainly under consideration."

“I know Corey fairly well. I can assure you he did not wet his pants in that hearing room yesterday, he was enjoying every minute of it,” Huckabee said.

Huckabee said that Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants House Democrats to stop the Trump impeachment investigation because they are “playing into the Republicans' hands" and that the Democratic caucus “ought to listen to her.”

“Nancy Pelosi didn’t approve of it,” Huckabee said.

Huckabee also said that Pelosi knows that in order to impeach Trump, she would need 218 votes in the House, which is unlikely to happen.

Furthermore, he said even if she did get those votes, the impeachment push would “die in the Senate and embarrass the entire Democratic caucus.” Huckabee said Pelosi is interested in keeping the majority in 2020 and potentially picking up Senate seats.

"You're not gonna get it if what you're known for is a phony impeachment process," he said.

