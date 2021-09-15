Mike Huckabee: Biden's incompetence moving 'way beyond comedy' and gaffes

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee slammed Joe Biden during an interview on "Fox & Friends First" on Wednesday for his lack of competency, arguing the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan goes "way beyond comedy" and gaffes by the president.

MIKE HUCKABEE: I think the rest of the world is smart enough to to look at this and realize that he is not in complete command of what he is doing. The greatest example of that though is not the things that are funny- it's the things that are not funny. What happened in Afghanistan, there is nothing funny about that, and one has to wonder, what did he really understand about the decision to pull out of Bagram Air Base? He brought the military out before he brought the civilians out. He botched the whole exit of getting American citizens out. He had the State Department tell American citizens to get to the airport and then told them not to get on the plane leaving them stranded. No matter what Jen Psaki says, they were stranded. Those were things that move way beyond the comedy and get down to the life and death situation for Americans. I think a lot of Americans are very frightened that if they find themselves in a bad place overseas held hostage this government isn't competent to deal with it in a way that we've come to expect our government to be able to do.

