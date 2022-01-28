Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC.

Former New York ICE official: Biden admin's claims on migrant flights 'couldn't be further from reality'

Jen Psaki says migrants are being flown to detention centers, not being released

By Nikolas Lanum | Fox News
Reality on migrants couldn’t be further from what Biden admin says: Former ICE official Video

Reality on migrants couldn’t be further from what Biden admin says: Former ICE official

Thomas Feeley discusses the White House response to migrants entering the U.S.

Former New York ICE official Thomas Feeley reacted Friday on "America's Newsroom" to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki's claim that migrants released into the U.S. are actually being flown to detention centers. 

THOMAS FEELEY: Me and my good friend Tom Homan have pretty much been saying this since this last August. You know, whenever your country is doing something in the middle of the night, it’s never a good thing. They’ve been doing this for quite a while. They take illegal aliens from the border—we really don’t know who they are, we don’t know if they’re COVID-positive, we fly them all over the country, and I’m not sure what Jen [Psaki’s] talking about, but you’re definitely not flying them to detention centers, you’re cutting them loose on the street, and then we’re never seeing them again. So, the reality between what’s really happening and what the White House thinks is happening couldn’t be farther apart. 

