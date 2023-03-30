Michigan State’s language guide chides against using words like 'America,' 'Christmas tree' or 'bunny'

Michigan State University (MSU) has a style guide objecting to, and assigning alternate words for, some of America’s most fundamental phrases, such as "frontier" and "pioneer." These words are deemed to be "colonial language." Other problematic examples include holiday themed mentions of "Christmas trees," "reindeer," "eggs" and "bunnies."

As first reported by Campus Reform, Michigan State University declared in its "Inclusive Guide" that the institution "values communications practices that support belonging for all Spartans. In alignment with strategic efforts around diversity, equity and inclusion, the Inclusive Guide provides best practices for communications in gender and sexuality, race and ethnicity, global identity and disability."

Rather than merely condemning common words that have a controversial origin in America’s racial history, many of the changes discourage terminology for historical concepts. One section in particular warned against "Indigenous stereotyping and colonial language" being used such as "tribe," "low man on the totem pole," "bury the hatchet," "on the warpath," "shaman," "rain dance," "savage," "barbarian," "off the reservation," "spirit animal," "scalped," "peace pipe," "hold down the fort," "frontier," "pioneer," "founder," and "conquer and divide."

While many of these phrases are essential to discussing American history, the list went on to argue against "American-centric or first-world language." Also frowned upon are words like "foreigner," "alien," "illegal immigrant," "illegals," or "America" when "referring to the United States (refers to North America, Central America and South America)."

When it comes to religion, the Michigan State University list chided against using "charged words and judgmental labels" to such as "extremist," "militant," "terrorist," "radical," "fundamentalist," "cult", "sect," "devout" and "pious."

But at the same time, the language guide also discouraged even tangential references to Christian holidays in America such as Easter or Christmas.

"In winter and spring, avoid references to majority religious imagery and language, such as the word ‘merry’ or ‘Christmas trees,’ ‘wreaths,’ ‘holly,’ ‘bells,’ ‘gifts,’ ‘reindeer,’ ‘bunnies,’ ‘eggs’ and ‘chicks,’" the style guide suggested. "Use terms like ‘wishing you a wonderful winter/spring break’ or ‘best wishes for the new year.’"

The guide also warned against using the wrong terminology for obese people, citing "diversity of size" among the community.

"Be aware that the terms ‘obese,’ ‘obesity’ and ‘overweight’ are pathologizing stigmas in the size-diversity community," the guide said. "Do not use these when describing individuals outside of communicating about research. Use ‘higher weight’ or ‘larger-bodied’ if necessary and consider the barriers that ‘students of size’ face in marketing, events and classroom experiences."

Fox News Digital reached out to Michigan State for comment. A spokesperson stated, "The university does not ban specific terms through the inclusive language guide. This guide provides recommendations, not requirements, for more inclusive communications at MSU. It also provides guidance on ways to be more inclusive with imagery use during holiday seasons in the winter and spring by encouraging individuals to consider how using imagery solely from one religion may contribute other religions feeling excluded or less than."

The MSU representative added, "Michigan State University acknowledges and supports the identities, histories and experiences of its diverse student and employee population. Inclusive communications are integral to providing a world-class learning, living and working environment where all are welcome."