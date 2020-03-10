Michigan GOP mayor lends support to Biden, says Trump's presidency has been 'deranged': report

A Michigan Republican mayor will reportedly vote for former Vice President Joe Biden, explaining that he didn't want to see "four more years of President Trump."

Sterling Heights Mayor Michael Taylor voted for Trump in 2016 but said that his presidency had been "deranged," the Chicago Tribune reported on Monday. Biden, Taylor said, appealed more to moderates like him.

“I think Joe Biden is the candidate who can unify all of the Democrats, and he’s the candidate who can appeal to moderates and Republicans like me who don’t want to see four more years of President Trump," he said.

News of Taylor's comments came just a day before the key battleground state held its Republican and Democratic presidential primary contests.

In 2016, Trump won Michigan with roughly 10,000 more votes than former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. On Twitter, Taylor continued criticizing the president, saying he couldn't tell his kids he was proud to support Trump.

"How could I look at those three kids and tell them I'm proud to support Donald Trump? I can't. I won't. I'm voting for @JoeBiden tomorrow and endorsing him for President of the United States. I hope you'll join me," he said.

In a separate interview, Taylor touted his county's independents.

"There's a much bigger center and those voters will swing Republican or Democrat based on the message that they hear," he said.

"So, with that big independent population we have here, it really can, you can win Macomb County, you can win Michigan, you can win the White House."

Trump has dominated the primary contests so far and is expected to win Michigan's primary on Tuesday. While it's early in the election cycle, recent polling has shown Biden beating Trump in a general election matchup, according to RealClearPolitics.