Michael Rapaport skewers The Squad as 'dangerous' 'race hustlers:' 'Totally full of s---'

Comedian and pro-Israel advocate Michael Rapaport shredded what the modern Democratic Party has become and explained why he is increasingly considering voting for Trump in a new interview.

As part of a series about the Israel-Hamas conflict that rages in the Middle East, an interviewer from Visegrad24 spoke to Rapaport on the shores of an Israeli beach and asked, "Have your political views shifted? You’ve been a very vocal anti-Trump - probably the most vocal anti-Trump celebrity out there. Have your views shifted? I mean, a lot of Israelis are very supportive of Donald Trump, right?"

Rapaport explained that his views have radically shifted toward the former president, particularly amid the war in Gaza.

"In all honesty, I have educated myself so much since 2016, and I have a ways to go. My political views have changed immensely and they're changing at a rapid pace," he said. "I will not vote for Joe Biden. I do not support anybody from The Squad, I think they're totally full of s---, I think they're dangerous, I think they're race hustlers, I think they're cons, I think inevitably they want to get themselves production deals to produce documentaries, I think they're three-card monte-playing bulls--- artists, I think they totally have an agenda."

He also reiterated a claim he has made in the past, "I have said, you know, not to go down the rabbit hole - that at this point, when we're doing this interview, voting for Trump is on the table."

Rapaport explained that when people question him about this, he can cite concrete reasons that stem from modern political realities.

"People are like ‘What are you talking about?’ That's my reality, that is my reality. I will not support anybody who's anti-Israel," adding he is also against anybody who is against "making America safe."

He also juxtaposed America’s open border with strict airport security.

The actor also declared, "I'm not supporting anybody that is cool with the fact that it takes me 2 and a half hours to get back into America from Toronto," due to passport control, "as it should," while on the other hand, "it takes you two minutes to cross the border, I'm not down with that s—t."

Rapaport also referred to a viral video he filmed where a man appeared to shoplift bags full of items from a Rite-Aid in New York, slamming the idea that somebody can nonchalantly steal and then calmly exit, "walking like you’re on a beautiful spring day walk."

He concluded, "I’m not down with any of that s---, so any of these people that support it, I'm not voting for them. So, yes, my political views have changed a lot. I'm voting with my money, and I'm voting with Israel. I'm not getting caught up or suckered into these race politics or any of that bulls--- anymore. Yeah, they have changed, and they're going to continue to change and evolve. It's a crazy time in American politics."