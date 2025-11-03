Michael Rapaport says wife has been groped, harassed in broad daylight in New York City

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Actor Michael Rapaport revealed that his wife was groped by someone in Times Square during a discussion Monday about crime in New York City.

"I want people to feel safe in New York City. You know, I want my wife to feel safe. My wife is a tough broad. She doesn’t feel safe in Midtown Manhattan during the day," he said. "My wife, in the last two or three years, has been groped in Times Square, has had a f------ shoe thrown at her, has been called the n-word, and got proposed to on the train by a homeless person, all between 11 a.m. and 3:00 p.m."

Rapaport spoke with comedian Bill Maher during his "Club Random" podcast.

"It’s not cool for women to feel uncomfortable during the daytime in the greatest city on Earth. It’s also not cool that, under any circumstances, you could touch a police officer, not be from this country, come out the next day and walk out of the court like f------ Tupac like those guys did when they jumped, you know, like f------ giving the middle finger to photographers," he said.

Rapaport also discussed the New York City subway system.

"I grew up on the New York City subway system. I grew up taking the subway. You got to pay attention. It’s not Disneyland. It’s not the Central Park Zoo. But people like – it shouldn’t be a thrill, it shouldn’t be a house of horrors," the actor said.

New York City's mayoral contest is set to unfold on Tuesday, with Democratic socialist candidate Zohran Mamdani as the current frontrunner, and former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa trailing behind him.

Rapaport, a staunch supporter of Israel, criticized Mamdani during the conversation with Maher.

"I can’t even believe that he is the frontrunner to become the mayor of New York City right now," he said. Rapaport added that Sliwa should drop out and said he felt some "energy" for Cuomo.

Rapaport called out Mamdani for initially refusing to say Hamas should disarm and give up leadership in Gaza.

During the mayoral debate, Mamdani later said, "of course" he believes Hamas should disarm.

"This guy is so full of f------ s---," Rapaport said. "It's baffling to me that we've gotten this far, but this is where we are."