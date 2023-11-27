Michael Rapaport demands Hamas reveal themselves and show the world what's in those tunnels

Comedian Michael Rapaport wondered why Hamas isn't rushing to allow Elon Musk to tour their tunnels in an Instagram video on Monday.

The Tesla CEO recently met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the site of a neighborhood that was attacked by Hamas on Oct. 7. Rapaport noted that, by contrast, Hamas has been far less welcoming.

"Elon Musk just got a tour of Israel, got a tour of the kibbutz, got a tour of the areas that were attack on Oct. 7. So many people, regular people, friends of mine, journalists have been to Israel. Why hasn’t anybody gone to Gaza? Why hasn’t Hamas given tours to Elon Musk, Joe Rogan, anybody, Sean Penn, me, anybody? Why hasn’t Hamas invited Anderson Cooper to show the damage that’s been done to Gaza?" Rapaport asked.

He continued, "Why don’t they show the hospitals? Show what’s at the bottom of the tunnels. It’s just a storage area where you store like some old comic books, some old materials? Show what’s at the bottom of the tunnels. Show what’s really going on. Prove to the world that there’s nothing fishy, nothing shady, no bombs, no military operations at the bottom of those tunnels."

CNBC HOST CLASHES WITH DEMOCRATIC CONGRESSMAN OVER ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR

Though Rapaport has frequently spoken out against former President Trump, he recently suggested that voting for him in 2024 would be "on the table" unless the Biden administration can control the growing antisemitism in the country.

"I’ve had conversations with some of my – if it comes down to pig d--- Donald Trump and Smokin’ Joe Biden, I’m sorry. I am sorry. Voting for pig d--- Donald Trump is on the table. I’m sorry!" Rapaport said earlier this month.

He has also spoken out against Democratic Reps. Rashida Tlaib, Mich., Ilhan Omar, Minn., and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, N.Y., calling them "Jew haters" for their response to the Israel-Gaza war.

"I’m sure Joe Rogan, Sean Penn, Anderson Cooper, Andy Cohen, Andy Griffith, anybody would love to get a tour, Hamas. Where is Hamas? Where are you guys? Where are the leaders of Hamas? It’s a ceasefire. Show all the atrocities that have been done to you guys. You can’t do it. You won’t do it. Why? I want to know why. Why why why why why? Elon Musk? I’m sure he would love to go to Gaza. Give him a tour. Why won’t it happen?" Rapaport said.

MICHAEL RAPAPORT RAILS AGAINST 'JEW HATERS' TLAIB, OMAR, AOC: 'YOU'RE IN GOVERNMENT YOU MOTHERF---ERS!'

Israel and Hamas are currently taking part in a temporary ceasefire to release hostages. According to the Qatari government, both have agreed to extend the ceasefire two more days to exchange more past the original four-day deadline.

So far, Hamas has released 58 hostages, including 39 Israelis, during the current truce, while Israel has released 117 Palestinian prisoners.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Bradford Betz contributed to this report.