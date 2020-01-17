Michael Moore calls for Warren and Sanders to share delegates, unite under one ticket

Filmmaker Michael Moore wants Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., to put aside their differences and join the same ticket in order to beat President Trump in November.

In an interview on the PBS program "Firing Line" Friday, Moore said both Warren and Sanders faced an uphill battle in getting the Democratic nomination without the other's help.

"You know what I think they should do? I think they should they should go back into a room and talk again, because they are friends, and they should agree whoever wins the most delegates, by the end of the primaries, is going to be the candidate," Moore told host Margaret Hoover. "And the other one gives their delegates to that person and then one is the presidential candidate who has the most delegates and the other is the vice presidential candidate and they go to the convention like that."

Moore worried that Democratic Party rules set up a situation where either former Vice President Joe Biden or former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg might get the nomination.

Those comments are set to air just days after Warren confronted Sanders following Tuesday night's debate in Iowa after Sanders denied a CNN report that he told Warren that a woman couldn't win the 2020 presidential election.

Moore rubbished the CNN report, telling Hoover: "There's no way he [Sanders] said anything like the way it's been reported."

Moore previously criticized the Warren campaign on social media over the dispute.

“Elizabeth & Bernie have appeared in my films. I love them both. Why Elizabeth chose to stick a knife in Bernie’s back is beyond me. At a time when job #1 is to remove Trump, how did this help?” he said on Twitter Wednesday.

On his "Rumble" podcast, Moore also expressed his fear that the feud signaled President Trump's re-election.

"I'm thinking 'what is going on here?' I'm thinking, on Monday night, I got so sad. I thought, 'Oh my God. Are we going to mark this date, Monday, January 13, 2020, as the day that Donald J. Trump actually won re-election because the Democrats couldn't keep it together? Because we had to fight each other?'"

Moore has previously said that Democrats need to nominate a progressive candidate to drive voter turnout in 2020.

"The problem is, if the vote were today, I believe, he [Trump] would win the electoral states that he would need, because, living out there, I will tell you, his level of support has not gone down one inch. In fact, I'd say it's even more rabid than it was before -- because they're afraid now. They're afraid he could lose," the Michigan resident said.

He added that Hillary Clinton didn't lose the 2016 election because of working-class voters but because the Democratic base -- "women, people of color, young people" -- were put off by her.

"She only lost Michigan by 10, 11,000 votes. 90,000 wanted to send a message to the Democratic Party: 'You forgot us a long time ago out here and we will not put up with this anymore. We're not going to vote for Trump but we're not going to tolerate you sending us another Republican-lite Democrat,'" Moore said.