Michael Moore hits Warren: Why did she choose to 'stick a knife in Bernie's back?'

Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore knocked Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., for choosing to "stick a knife" into the back of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., during their escalating dustup.

One of the most talked-about moments from Tuesday night's debate was when Sanders was asked by the debate moderator, CNN political correspondent Abby Phillip, about CNN's report that cited unnamed sources who claimed that the Vermont senator told Warren that he believed a woman couldn't win the presidency during a December 2018 ahead of their presidential runs. Ahead of the debate, Sanders flatly denied the charge while Warren affirmed the reporting after having initially declining to comment.

Moore, who offered his endorsement to Sanders, weighed in on the issue on Wednesday.

"Elizabeth & Bernie have appeared in my films. I love them both, Why Elizabeth chose to stick a knife in Bernie’s back is beyond me. At a time when job #1 is to remove Trump, how did this help?" Moore asked.

Moore elaborated in his podcast, which he titled his latest installment, "The Sad Downfall of Elizabeth Warren," and expressed how he was "paralyzed" when he first heard about CNN's report and slammed Warren's staff for making such a leak.

He also concluded the claim made against Sanders was a "malicious lie."

Last year, Moore expressed doubt that Warren really considers herself a "capitalist."

Moore made the comments on "Real Time with Bill Maher," after the host suggested "capitalism plus" was a better term than "socialism" for Warren's platform.

"Elizabeth Warren says she's a capitalist," Maher said to Moore. "Are you not OK with Elizabeth Warren not being far enough for the left?"

"I'm not so sure she believes that," Moore responded.

"So she's a liar?," Maher reacted, joking that his next film would be titled, "Warren is a Liar: Michael Moore."

"No, no," Moore clarified. "She's taking a cue from you, which is you've got to tone it down because people are gonna be nervous."