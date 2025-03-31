Michael Bublé says Canada is 'not for sale' in veiled dig at Trump in JUNOs speech

Singer Michael Bublé declared in an emotional awards show monologue on Sunday that Canada is "not for sale" in an apparent dig at President Donald Trump.

Trump recently called the U.S.-Canada border an "artificial line" and has mused about the country becoming America's "51st state."

"It's just an artificial line that was drawn in the sand or in the ice," Trump said. You add that to this country - what a beautiful landmass. The most beautiful landmass anywhere in the world. And it was just cut off for whatever reason."

During his hosting duties for the Junos, Canada's answer to the Grammys, Bublé talked about how proud he was to be Canadian and that Canada was "the greatest nation on Earth." He appeared to get choked up throughout the remarks.

"Folks, we’re one of a kind," the singer said, the Hollywood Reporter reported. "We are beautiful. We are the greatest nation on Earth. And we are not for sale."

"When they go low, we get high, we go high. Probably the same thing," he joked after apparently misreading the prompter. "Bottom line, we love this country. And when you love something, you show up for it, and we always will. We will, because we’re formidable, because we’re fearless, because we don’t just acknowledge our differences, we embrace them. Because they don’t just make us stronger, they make us a hell of a lot more interesting."

Canadian politicians as well as artists have let Trump know what they make of his recent rhetoric.

Canadian MP Charlie Angus recently claimed the Trump administration had committed an "act of war" over Trump repeatedly referring to Canada as the "51st state" and for increasing tariffs on the nation. Trump leveled a 25% tariff on all imports of steel and aluminum from other nations in early March, while Canada specifically is set to face a 25% tax on all imported goods beginning April 2. The tariffs have sparked boycotts of U.S. goods.

In the midst of the rising tension and tariffs, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney told the press that his country's relationship with its southern neighbor has severely shifted.

"The old relationship we had with the United States, based on deepening integration of our economies and tight security and military cooperations, is over," Carney told reporters last week. "The time will come for a broad renegotiation of our security and trade relationship."

However, Trump said the two leaders had an "extremely productive" conversation on Friday.

"I just finished speaking with Prime Minister Mark Carney, of Canada," Trump wrote on his Truth Social account. "It was an extremely productive call, we agree on many things, and will be meeting immediately after Canada’s upcoming Election to work on elements of Politics, Business, and all other factors, that will end up being great for both the United States of America and Canada."

"As President Trump has said, Canadians like Michael Bublé can continue to perform ‘O Canada’ to honor America’s cherished 51st state," White House deputy press secretary Anna Kelly told Fox News Digital when reached for comment.

Fox News Digital's Haley Chi-Sing contributed to this report.