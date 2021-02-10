Meghan McCain defends her appearance after 'View' fan criticizes her hair extensions

Meghan McCain is putting her foot down when it comes to experimenting with her appearance.

The 36-year-old "View" co-host prompted a big response from her fans on Tuesday after unveiling a glamorous, curly high ponytail from set.

The TV personality's hair appeared longer than her signature shoulder-length cut.

"I LOVE A HIGH PONY!" she confidently captioned one of her Instagram Story selfies.

However, one Twitter user poked fun at her look, writing in a now-deleted tweet, "Meghan's natural hair grew really fast" along with laughing emojis, according to People magazine.

"Can a b---h experiment with extensions and hair pieces? It's the pandemic, I don't have that much to entertain me anymore," McCain clapped back.

McCain continued to defend her Tuesday appearance which also showed the "View" co-host with bright pink eyeshadow.

She reposted one fan's positive response, which reads, "I'm waiting for @meghanmccain to announce she's doing a pop album," the post reads.

It was a fitting reaction given that the "View" co-hosts discussed singer Britney Spears' current conservatorship drama. The "Hit Me Baby One More Time" singer's personal and family troubles have been magnified this week following the release of the New York Times' documentary, "Framing Britney Spears."

The documentary covered speculation from supporters of the #FreeBritney movement who believe Spears' dad, Jamie Spears, is holding her against her will through the conservatorship she's currently under. It also shared footage of the viral moment Spears took an umbrella to a photographer's car, as well as shade she received from her ex Justin Timberlake following their split.

"I think Justin Timberlake has some things to answer to, not just about Britney Spears but about his role in sexualizing andd demonizing Janet Jackson after the Super Bowl," McCain said on Tuesday's episode of "The View" which she reposted to her Instagram.

"I also think we as a society...We have to look at why we treated a woman who was clearly in pain, and by the way, she was suffering from post-partum depression when she shaved her head and took an umbrella to a papparazzi car," McCain continued.

"Why we treat women like they're always crazy, why women have no other option but we're insane maniacs. We as a society have not treated Britney Spears right. We have done her dirty. I think this is a moment in time for us to give her the support that she needs. And if she is in some kind of what looks like being held against her own will by her dad -- again, this is speculation from what I saw from the documentary -- we as a society have a right to do the right thing with Britney Spears right now," Meghan added.