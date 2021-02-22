Meghan McCain calls for Biden to replace Dr. Fauci over ‘inconsistent' coronavirus vaccine messaging

ABC News’ "The View" co-host Meghan McCain is sick of Dr. Anthony Fauci and called for the Biden administration to replace him with someone who "does understand science" on Monday because of his "inconsistent messaging" on the coronavirus vaccine.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, recently declined during a CNN appearance to say whether or not people who have received the coronavirus vaccination were safe to spend time with grandchildren and other extended family members. The comments irked McCain, who serves as the lone conservative voice on "The View."

"I was very frustrated when I saw this clip," McCain said, noting that she understands the "horrific" consequences of coronavirus and the tragic death toll.

"The fact that Dr. Fauci is going on CNN and he can’t tell me if I get the vaccine, I’ll be able to have dinner with my family," McCain said. "It’s terribly inconsistent messaging and it continues to be inconsistent messaging."

McCain then praised Israel’s vaccination rollout while condemning the distribution plan in the United States.

"The idea that I can get vaccinated and I won’t be able to see friends and nothing in life changes, and we’re going to have to wear masks forever, I don’t understand the downplaying of getting the vaccine because right now we should be wanting as many Americans as possible to get a vaccine," McCain said, adding that she doesn’t know how someone her age can even get it.

"I want to get it, if you call me at 3 o’clock in the morning, I will go anyplace at any time to get it, I wanna be responsible and obviously wait my turn but this rollout has been a disaster," McCain said.

McCain said that she "would like something to look forward to" and dismissed the notion that vaccinated Americans can’t resume a somewhat normal life.

"I’m over Dr. Fauci. I think we need to have more people giving more opinions and I honestly, quite frankly, I think the Biden administration should remove him and put someone else in place that maybe does understand science or can talk to other countries about how we can be more like these places that are doing this successfully," McCain said.

McCain said she was aware her comments were "controversial" before the show cut to a commercial break. She later took to Twitter to double down on the position and further condemn Fauci.

"Many of you can keep worshiping at the alter of Fauchi [sic]. I’m not a phony - i will not go on tv and lie saying one thing privately and another on air. This is my opinion. We need someone else in charge of coronavirus messaging and leadership," McCain wrote.

Despite criticisms of the rollout, however, the U.S. leads the world in total number of vaccinations given out to its citizens.