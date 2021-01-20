CNN anchors can’t hide excitement as Trump exits White House: ‘He just looks like a small man’

CNN was eager to celebrate President Trump leaving the White House on Wednesday morning and the hyper-partisan network’s news anchors and executives couldn’t resist offering their opinions about the outgoing commander-in-chief.

Jake Tapper, who is billed as a straight news anchor despite regularly offering his thoughts, declared that Trump was "disgraceful" as he prepared to Marine One and head to Joint Base Andrews.

"As we watch President Trump’s helicopter, it’s interesting, he really is doing everything he can that’s wrong," Tapper said. "This a textbook case of how not to leave the presidency. Whine and cry, pretend that you didn’t win, incite your supporters, stage an insurrection. And on his way out the door, he pardons a bunch of his cronies."

Tapper then rattled off some of the people Trump pardoned, including former campaign chairman Steve Bannon.

"You think that he couldn’t get any more disgraceful, well, just give him a few hours," Tapper said.

Once Trump exited the White House, Tapper’s colleague Dana Bash declared that he "looks small," as the editorializing continued on the liberal network.

"He just looks like a small man," Bash said. "And that is exactly the way that he has handled his presidency since he lost and he just has appeared smaller and smaller and less and less courageous."

CNN staffers presumably loved Bash’s insult, as one of the network’s reporters promoted it on social media.

Meanwhile, CNN communications executive Matt Dornic declared that Trump was, "Incompetent and incoherent to the last drop," and celebrated with a gif of a man riding a horse captioned, "Oh what a beautiful morning!"