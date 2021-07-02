McEnany slams Chicago mayor Lightfoot's response to critics: Where is the 'Children's Lives Matter' group?

"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany had a passionate response to Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's handling of the city's rise in crime on Friday. McEnany, enraged by the surge in deaths of young children, asked, "Where is the "Children’s Lives Matter" slogan. Lightfoot said this week that 99% of her critics are motivated by two things: racism and sexism.

CHICAGO VIOLENCE: INFANT AMONG NINE PEOPLE WOUNDED IN SHOOTINGS, RAISING CONCERNS AHEAD OF JULY 4 WEEKEND

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: I want to put up a cover that has haunted me ever since I saw it. It's from last July of The New York Post. I'll never forget seeing this. This was Davell Gardner. He was a 1-year-old at a barbecue when he lost his life, and that is his casket there.

And you see, it's colorful, Cocomelon, it's a cartoon that my daughter watches… This little boy, at 1-year-old, lost his life at a barbecue. And his dad said this: 'It just hurts. My son is gone. I don't have nobody. I don't have somebody to call me daddy, daddy, daddy.'

These are human lives. Where is the 'Children's Lives Matter?' I want that organization to start because this has been happening for more than a year, and blaming this on racism or negative coverage and calling me a 'Karen' as Mayor Lori Lightfoot did. That doesn't solve problems.

Let's come together, right and left, because I don't want to see another casket like that of Davell Gardner.

