Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

McEnany slams Chicago mayor Lightfoot's response to critics: Where is the 'Children's Lives Matter' group?

Surge in young children killed amid Chicago crime wave

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
McEnany rips Lori Lightfoot over lack of response to Chicago children killed in crime wave Video

McEnany rips Lori Lightfoot over lack of response to Chicago children killed in crime wave

‘Outnumbered’ co-host Kayleigh McEnany sounds off on Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot not taking action to address a rise in violent crime.

"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany had a passionate response to Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's handling of the city's rise in crime on Friday. McEnany, enraged by the surge in deaths of young children, asked, "Where is the "Children’s Lives Matter" slogan. Lightfoot said this week that 99% of her critics are motivated by two things: racism and sexism.

CHICAGO VIOLENCE: INFANT AMONG NINE PEOPLE WOUNDED IN SHOOTINGS, RAISING CONCERNS AHEAD OF JULY 4 WEEKEND

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: I want to put up a cover that has haunted me ever since I saw it. It's from last July of The New York Post. I'll never forget seeing this. This was Davell Gardner. He was a 1-year-old at a barbecue when he lost his life, and that is his casket there. 

And you see, it's colorful, Cocomelon, it's a cartoon that my daughter watches… This little boy, at 1-year-old, lost his life at a barbecue. And his dad said this: 'It just hurts. My son is gone. I don't have nobody. I don't have somebody to call me daddy, daddy, daddy.' 

These are human lives. Where is the 'Children's Lives Matter?' I want that organization to start because this has been happening for more than a year, and blaming this on racism or negative coverage and calling me a 'Karen' as Mayor Lori Lightfoot did. That doesn't solve problems.

Let's come together, right and left, because I don't want to see another casket like that of Davell Gardner.

WATCH THE FULL SEGMENT BELOW

Surge in young children killed amid Chicago violent crime wave Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.