McCarthy questions key details of Biden docs discovery: Who told attorneys to search?

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., asked Friday why attorneys were present at the time President Biden was vacating office space at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C.

On "Jesse Watters Primetime," McCarthy asked whether it was known that there might be classified documents housed in an insufficiently secured location.

He told host Jesse Watters his caucus plans to "dig hard" into the potential mishandling of the documents.

"Yes, we are, and you're missing one question: They say the attorneys found these documents," he said. "Who told the attorneys to look there?"

TOP REPUBLICAN TORCHES HUNTER BIDEN WRINKLE IN DOCS PROBE: LOOKING INTO IT

"Somebody else knew the documents were there all along. Otherwise, why would the attorneys even look?"

McCarthy noted Friday was also the two-year anniversary of Biden's inauguration, saying the documents scandal is just the latest in a string of political problems for the president — naming the border crisis, 40-year record inflation and the idea the public was "lied to" about the veracity of first son Hunter Biden's laptop.

"Now we were [lied to] about and not told that they had documents, that they raided another president, that they don't believe justice is equal," he said. "They believe justice should be served on people they politically disagree with, and that they are above the law. That's what two years of Joe Biden's presidency has given us."

McCarthy revisited the attorney wrinkle in the documents case, asking, "Whoever hires lawyers to be movers?"

Of Biden's defense that his Wilmington garage — where documents were found near his 1967 Chevrolet Corvette — was locked, McCarthy responded that every garage has a button or transponder that easily opens it up.

He asked how individuals who discovered those documents knew to look in the garage.

"Maybe they watched his Corvette commercial," he said. "But who told the attorneys? No one has asked that question."

Late Friday, Biden again traveled to Delaware for the weekend, but is staying at his Rehoboth Beach vacation home, 100 miles south of his other residence.

Asked during a visit to California if he had any regrets about the situation, the president responded, "We found a handful of documents were filed in the wrong place."

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We immediately turned them over to the Archives and the Justice Department," he added. "We’re fully cooperating and looking forward to getting this resolved quickly."

"I think you're going to find there's nothing there. I have no regrets. I’m following what the lawyers have told me they want me to do. It’s exactly what we’re doing. There’s no ‘there’ there."

Fox News' Joe Silverstein contributed to this report.