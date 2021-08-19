Meghan McCain slams Biden as ‘Jimmy Carter on acid’ over Afghanistan debacle

Former "View" co-host Meghan McCain doesn’t have a daytime talk show to spotlight her political views at the moment, but that hasn’t stopped her from slamming the Biden administration for the chaos unfolding in Afghanistan.

"No press briefings from the Biden White House from the President or his staff. They’re all on vacation. He is like Jimmy Carter on acid and he and his team will be remembered in history worse than him," McCain tweeted Thursday. "Also anyone in the press want to to jump in on criticism of him in hiding?"

McCain, who left "The View" earlier this month, has relied on Twitter to scold the president since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan.

"Our enemies see this and see how f-----g stupid we sound and how weak we are right now. "I’m sure the Taliban are really receptive to statements about 'inclusivity' as they rape, murder and pillage the allies who helped us and their wives and children," she wrote in a separate tweet. "This is so pathetic."

The sharp criticism is noteworthy as McCain is personally fond of Biden, who was close with her father Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., and consoled her after his death in 2018.

She also shared a Winston Churchill quote on Wednesday and has retweeted a variety of messages that are highly critical of the Biden administration.

"Everyone in the Biden White House should be forced to watch this," she wrote Wednesday to caption footage of the Kabul airport. "These are consequences for your reckless, insane, plan-less actions. Are you proud of yourselves?!?"

McCain invoked her father, insisting he'd be enraged with the Biden administration's decision to pull the troops out of Afghanistan.

"Democrats like to wax poetic a lot about what my dad would have done and said (most of the time reinventing some weird fantasy of who he was). Let me tell you one god damn thing - he would be raging in public and to President Biden about this withdrawal in Afghanistan. Raging," McCain wrote.

"This is an absolutely shameful moment for our country. Shame on this administration. God be with our allies and the women and children in Afghanistan," she added.

McCain's final episode of "The View" was Aug. 6. She said her decision to leave was difficult, but she enjoyed settling down in Washington, D.C., with her family since the coronavirus pandemic and didn't want to upend her life again for the New York-based program. A source told Fox News last month it was McCain's decision to leave the program.

Fox News’ Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.