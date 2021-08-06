Meghan McCain says goodbye to 'The View' on her last episode: 'Thank you all from the bottom of my heart'

"The View" said goodbye to Meghan McCain on Friday with a warm farewell celebration, a far cry from the fiery, contentious battles she became known for as the show’s token conservative.

"Thank you all so much, again, for the privilege and honor it has been for the past four years to work on this show. It really has been incredible. It will be on, you know, it’ll be referenced in everything I do for the rest of my life," McCain said.

"You women have been so incredible to work with. The crew, the producers, everyone works so hard. And honestly, the audience giving me you know, four years to give my opinion and, you know, show my perspective and, you know, this has been a really wild ride," she continued. "It’s been, honestly, the best of times and the worst of times in all ways on and off this show."

She added her time on the ABC News daytime talk show has been an "incredible, liberating experience" that she will cherish forever.

"Thank you all from the bottom of my heart and I hope our executive producer Brian can forgive me fort making his blood pressure rise for the past four years as much as I probably have," she said before signing off for good.

McCain announced earlier this year that this would be her final season and the pre-taped finale celebrated her four-year run on the show. A montage of McCain’s most memorable moments was played and her mother, Cindy McCain, and close friend Sen. Kyrsten Sinema , D-Ariz., joined "The View" to discuss McCain’s exit.

McCain generated countless headlines with tense, sometimes awkward, clashes with everyone from Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar to guests on the program but everyone managed to keep things cordial on her final episode.

McCain's mother came on to explain why "John McCain in a dress" made her so proud during her time on the program.

"I am so proud of Meghan and what I look forward to … is to be able to see more of her, and certainly see more of my granddaughter Liberty," Cindy McCain said. "I think she’s done a wonderful job. I love her independence, her dad would be so proud of her."

Meghan McCain responded, "I didn't die, I'm just leaving the show … thank you guys, I'm still here."

"It sounds like a funeral," Behar joked.

"One of the things I am looking forward to is Liberty spending more time with her grandmother," Meghan McCain said. "Liberty is your little clone."

Earlier in the show, Sinema discussed her friendship with McCain that has emerged despite their political differences. Sinema, like McCain's father, has become known for bucking the wishes of her party since taking office, but as a Democrat she's faced a wave of liberal media criticism.

"Meghan and I have a lot in common. We're both from Arizona, we love cacti, I think we're both tough as nails, and we're both fiercely independent," Sinema said. "So I think those similarities brought us together over the years, and we've just struck up a good friendship."

Earlier in the day, "The View" shared a montage of highlights from the program’s 24th season.

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan also joined the program to celebrate McCain.

"I have no doubt that your family is so proud of you," he said. "Congratulations on a great run."

"I love him," McCain said after being surprised with the video of Ryan, who she openly admires.

McCain previously said her decision to leave was difficult, but she enjoyed settling down in Washington, D.C., with her husband and daughter since the coronavirus pandemic and didn't want to upend her life again for the New York-based program. A source told Fox News last month it was indeed McCain's decision to leave the program.

"The View" has not decided on a replacement for the conservative chair.