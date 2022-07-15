Expand / Collapse search
Hispanic voters see the failed leadership coming from the Democratic Party: GOP candidate

Yesli Vega says the Democratic Party claims to support women and minorities until they see they're a conservative

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Hispanic Republican congressional candidate Yesli Vega says the Democratic Party is not entitled to the Hispanic vote on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Virginia congressional candidate Yesli Vega weighed in on why the Hispanic vote is leaving the Democratic Party and moving toward the GOP on "The Ingraham Angle."

YESLI VEGA: This past November, we proudly delivered 54% of the Hispanic vote to Gov. Youngkin. This is a movement and there is nothing the liberal Democrat Party can do to stop this movement. While progressive activists were pushing to cut police budgets across the nation, guess who has felt the skyrocketing crimes in our community? Communities of color. 

JILL BIDEN'S "BREAKFAST TACOS" REMARK WAS NOT A GAFFE. IT WAS INTENTIONAL AND WILL DRIVE LATINOS TO THE GOP

We felt the impacts of it. We see the failed leadership coming from the Democrat Party, and we've had enough. We are rising to the occasion, and we're going to send a loud, resounding message this November that the Democrat Party is not entitled to our vote, that they don't represent our values, and that it is time now to restore our blessed republic.

