Maxine Waters launches latest attack on Trump, suggests he should be put in prison

Anti-Trump Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., fired the latest in a long round of shots at President Trump on Monday, suggesting he should be put behind bars after he is impeached by Congress.

Waters, who has previously called Trump and members of his cabinet "racist," outlined her plan to put Trump in prison after he is removed from the White House. She cited former Trump attorney Michael Cohen and said the president must be held responsible for his wrongdoing.

"Michael Cohen is serving 3 yrs for the crimes that he committed w/ and for the President of the USA. Many are wondering why this case was closed. It ain't over until it's over & it ain't over until Trump is held responsible for all of his crimes. Impeachment first, prison next!" one tweet read.

Waters continued to hammer the point home and even called for additional testimony from lawyers who worked with Robert Mueller, to help bounce the president from office. This, despite a lack of support in the House for three separate impeachment measures introduced by Rep. Al Green, D-Texas.

"Testimony from the lawyers who worked with Mueller would be additional and supportive information about #45 and his obstruction of justice and collusion with Russia. We can't stop now. Let's go for it! Impeachment is the answer!" she wrote on Twitter.

She also said House Democrats are prepared to coerce the information they need out of Mueller during his Wednesday testimony on Capitol Hill if he doesn't give them what they want.

"The Judiciary members have a good plan to force more info out of Mueller when he testifies before the committee. If this works, this will give us the ammunition we need to start impeachment immediately," she wrote.

Waters has a history of directing her social media anger towards the president and in May called him a "traitor," and a "porn star fornicator" who should resign from office, to save the House the trouble of impeaching him.

Mueller is slated to appear before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, with the hearing expected to last several hours.