Ken Starr's advice to Mueller: Keep your word

Former special prosecutor Ken Starr had some advice for Robert Mueller ahead of his Wednesday Capitol Hill testimony, saying he should stick to the script and keep things apolitical as promised.

"I would say do what you have said you're going to do," Starr said on "Fox News Rundown," in an interview that will air Tuesday. "The report speaks for itself."

"And I'm not going to turn myself beyond the report and I'm not going to turn myself into an instrument or a tool to further a political process, namely the possible impeachment of the president of the United States. That's up to the people who were elected. I'm not going to play along."

NADLER: SUBSTANTIAL EVIDENCE PRESIDENT TRUMP 'GUILTY OF HIGH CRIMES AND MISDEMEANORS' CONTAINED IN MUELLER REPORT

Starr also claimed the media has been soft on Mueller, as compared with what he himself experienced while investigating former President Bill Clinton, and painted the former FBI director as "overzealous."

He also said most Americans don't want to reverse election results and will settle for stability over partisan political posturing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The American people by a very significant majority want stability. They do not want to overturn elections and I think that's part of the lesson of history that's going to be carrying over into Bob Mueller's forthcoming testimony."