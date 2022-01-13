Matt Walsh: The left thinks they own your kids, but parents are starting to wake up

Matt Walsh blasted liberals Thursday for what he believed was a plot to take over parents' roles on "Fox News Primetime."

Host Rachel Campos-Duffy highlighted two letters: one that was sent by the National School Boards Association to the Justice Department comparing protesting parents to domestic terrorists, and another similar letter sent by a union to Big Tech.

"This is outrageous, but now it's very obvious that this was a plan. This was a concerted effort by the Biden administration in coordination with the school boards and with now Big Tech to silence really threatened parents with being labeled domestic terrorists. This is outrageous," Campos-Duffy said.

"In some ways, I'm glad that the Biden administration labeled us domestic terrorists because that was a wake-up moment for a lot of parents who had been asleep up to that point," the Daily Wire's Walsh said.

"We also have to keep in mind, why do they consider us domestic terrorists? Well, the answer is: why do they consider this a threat at all? It's because ... The school system, the federal government, Big Tech – they think that they own our kids, that our kids belong to them, and how dare we try to have any say over what our kids are taught [and] what kind of values are instilled in them. That's what this is really about. It's about who owns your kids. And they think that they do. And how dare you step in the way," he continued.

Campos-Duffy turned the question to another panelist, Pete Hegseth, raising a series of laws that reportedly would allow children as young as 13 to decide to undergo the gender-reassignment process without parents' consent. "If this isn't about who owns your child or not, I don't know what is," she said.

Hegseth responded "I don't want my kids to be able to sign up for a sport or any extracurricular without my parental oversight, and yet you're going to allow them to make arguably the most consequential decision, irreversible decision that they will make in their lives without any consultation of parents. This is one of the scariest things I've seen."