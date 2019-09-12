Rep. Matt Gaetz challenges pro-gun control lawmakers to give up security details

House Armed Services Committee Member Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., on Thursday challenged lawmakers who support gun control measures to forfeit their security details as a consequence of the laws they themselves support.

Federal lawmakers who have several types of personal protection, from walls around their homes to security personnel in their presence, should live the same way they want their constituents to live, Gaetz said on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

"Congress initially had exempted itself from insider trading laws," he said, in an apparent reference to the time before the passage of the STOCK Act of 2012 [Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge].

GUN CONTROL BATTLE RETURNS TO POLITICAL STAGE AHEAD OF DEMOCRATIC DEBATE

"Now, you have people in Congress who live behind walls, but don't want the American people to have that same security -- and even the firearms that are used by people who protect members of Congress could be deemed unlawful under some of the bills introduced by Democrats.

"I think there ought to be personal consequences for lawmakers who stand between the American people and their Second Amendment rights," Gaetz said.

The Republican added those lawmakers who oppose "military-style assault rifles" in the hands of citizens should live the same way.

"Let the lawmakers who have personal security details be the first ones to step up to the line to offer their 'buyback,' to offer their confiscation."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP