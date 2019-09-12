Jesse Watters on impeachment: 'Let it go. It is over'

Fox News' Jesse Watters urged House Democrats on Thursday to "let it go" when it comes to impeaching President Trump, advising them to listen to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and move on.

"This is like trying to ground your child after the kids already moved out of the house. Let it go. It is over, Democrats," Watters said on the "The Five." "There's nothing on collusion and the Justice Department said no obstruction. So Nancy's right."

IMPEACHMENT FEVER RISES AS DEMS FACE SUMMER-RECESS PRESSURE TO GO AFTER TRUMP

House Judiciary Committee Democrats voted Thursday to set ground rules for a formal committee inquiry on impeachment. The committee is not writing articles of impeachment, and nothing is going to the floor of the House right now, but the session still holds political consequences across the aisle.

Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., compared the Democrats’ move Thursday to a “giant Instagram filter to make you appear that something’s happening that’s not.”

Co-host Juan Williams said Thursday that Pelosi was "torn" on the issue.

"I think she's torn between people who say at the Democratic base and says, 'Let's have impeachment,' and all the members of the Congress who actually gave them the majority," Williams said. "Many of them coming from Trump-majority districts who don't want this."

Co-host Dana Perino contended that Pelosi isn't split on impeachment, she knows it's a bad idea.

"I don't think she is torn," Perino said. "So, she might have a split within our caucus I think she knows very well that impeachment is not a good idea."