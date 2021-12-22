Dr. Makary: Containment of omicron 'nearly impossible,' Biden should shift focus to treatments

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marty Makary said Wednesday on "Fox & Friends First" that containment of the new COVID omicron variant is "nearly impossible" and suggested President Biden and his administration shift their focus to early and late treatment.

DR. MARTY MAKARY: We’ve got to not abandon but recognize that containment is nearly impossible. We’ve got to turn our attention to treatment. Early and later treatment. So we’ve got amazing powerful treatments, two of which are sitting on the FDA’s desk. They need to get them approved. One of the drugs, Paxlovid, which they’ve been looking at for over a month now cut COVID deaths to zero. Another one, Fluvoxamine, is already available at pharmacies. It’s been around. It’s 10 bucks, but there’s very little awareness about it even though it cut COVID deaths by 91%.

