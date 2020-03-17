Dr. Martin Makary warns doctors, nurses at high risk of contracting coronavirus: 'I'm really concerned'

Health care providers are now at the highest risk of contracting the coronavirus, Johns Hopkins professor of public health and Fox News medical contributor Dr. Martin Makary told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Tuesday.

"We know that health care workers are at the highest risk of getting this infection," Makary said. "I'm really concerned about our nation's nurses, respiratory therapists, doctors. While there may not be a physiological explanation, there is certainly an exposure explanation. In the hospital, those infections sometimes can be ubiquitous."

Makary added, "I am concerned about health care workers because we are about to see a double whammy of a reduced workforce and a massive influx of patients. That is what we are concerned about. We only have about 100,000 [intenstive care unit] beds and we could be seeing hundreds of thousands of critical care patients."

Addressing some of the questions surrounding the novel virus, Makary said it is still unknown why some infected persons exhibit no symptoms while others require hospitalization, and urged members of younger generations who are less vulnerable to take the necessary precautions.

"Everybody's immune system is different. We know generally it's hard for this virus to hurt young, healthy people. But, it's those exceptions that make us cautious about giving people sort of a green light to go out there and do whatever they want," he explained.

"Young healthy people tend to be community transmitters. They affect the most vulnerable. This is one of those rare things where what we do as healthy people affects somebody we've never met before."