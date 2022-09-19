Martha's Vineyard resident to Biden administration: 'Tell the truth'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Martha's Vineyard resident Elizabeth Bostrom spoke with Fox News contributor Sara Carter about migrants being flown to her town and how the Biden administration is handling immigration on "Hannity."

ELIZABETH BOSTROM: No, I wasn't. And I actually, I really praised him for doing that because it wasn't a stunt. I know the media's been saying it's a stunt, but, you know, how do you get the attention of the administration? How do you get the attention of Harris, who's supposed to be in charge of this?

It's really a joke and everyone knows it. Tell the truth. I don't believe anything that comes out the administration anymore.

