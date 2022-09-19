Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Martha's Vineyard resident to Biden administration: 'Tell the truth'

Martha's Vineyard residents appear split over migrant relocation debate

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Martha's Vineyard resident on border policy: 'It's really a joke' Video

Martha's Vineyard resident on border policy: 'It's really a joke'

Martha's Vineyard resident Elizabeth Bostrom shares how she feels about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sending migrants to her town on 'Hannity.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Martha's Vineyard resident Elizabeth Bostrom spoke with Fox News contributor Sara Carter about migrants being flown to her town and how the Biden administration is handling immigration on "Hannity."

ELIZABETH BOSTROM: No, I wasn't. And I actually, I really praised him for doing that because it wasn't a stunt. I know the media's been saying it's a stunt, but, you know, how do you get the attention of the administration? How do you get the attention of Harris, who's supposed to be in charge of this? 

EL PASO MAYOR SAYS CITY'S GOAL IS TO HELP BUS MIGRANTS TO THEIR DESTINATIONS, TREAT THEM LIKE HUMAN BEINGS

It's really a joke and everyone knows it. Tell the truth. I don't believe anything that comes out the administration anymore.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL SEGMENT BELOW:

Martha's Vineyard residents react to recent migrant flights Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.