Mark Steyn: Prince Harry touting Meghan Markle for voiceover work 'the lowest point in the monarchy' in a century

Author and columnist Mark Steyn called reports that Prince Harry asked Disney CEO Bob Iger to consider hiring his wife -- Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex -- to do voiceover work might be the "lowest point" in the United Kingdom's monarchy since the abdication of Edward VIII.

Steyn reacted Monday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to video obtained by the Daily Mail which shows Harry, 35, speaking with Iger at the London premiere of "The Lion King" last summer.

"You do know she does voiceovers?" Harry told Iger, gesturing to Markle.

"Oh really? I did not know that," Iger responded.

"You seem surprised," said Prince Harry. She's really interested."

"We'd love to try," Iger said. "That's a great idea."

"That is the absolute lowest point of the monarchy in the last hundred years," said Steyn, a native of Canada. "I think of all the pathetic things that the Duke of Windsor did after he abdicated the throne[in 1936] when he entertained wealthy Americans and gave them a sort of pseudo-glimpse into royal life.

"[That's] nothing like actually touting your wife available for 'Lion King 7' or whatever it is," Steyn continued.

Pivoting to the press coverage of the couple's so-called "Megxit" from the royal family, Steyn remarked that the British media seems more thorough in their reporting on powerful figures and wished the American media would be as thorough in their coverage of Hunter Biden and Chelsea Clinton as they are of Prince Andrew and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"You mentioned that the talentless Chelsea Clinton made nine million bucks for doing nothing," he told Carlson. "Right now, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police -- The Mounties -- are going to have to pick up the half-million-dollar tab for Harry and Meghan's security costs in Canada."

"People are already beginning to chafe under that ... That would be a rounding error in Chelsea Clinton or Hunter Biden's expenses," Steyn claimed.

On Saturday, it was announced that Markle, 38, had signed a deal with Disney to provide a voiceover for an upcoming studio project in exchange for a donation to a non-profit benefiting elephants in Botswana.

The American-born Markle has also reportedly told friends she will not make a rumored move to the U.S. until President Trump leaves office.

