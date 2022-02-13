Expand / Collapse search
Media
Published

Mark Ruffalo pledges support for illegal immigrants pledging not to work on Valentine’s Day

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar also pledged support for the protest

By Lindsay Kornick | Fox News
Actor Mark Ruffalo posted on Saturday his support for an illegal immigration protest set to take place on Valentine’s Day.

"I stand with the thousands of immigrants pledging not to work, go to school, or shop on #ValentinesDay," Ruffalo wrote on his Twitter account. "Our nation depends on undocumented immigrants every single day. We need immigration reform w/ a path to citizenship now!"

The actor also posted a link to a Facebook group called "Un Día Sin Inmigrantes (Day without immigrants)" that’s organizing the protest.

The movement was started by a 23-year-old TikTok user named Carlos Eduardo Espina who boasts over 2.4 million followers on TikTok and over 88,000 subscribers to his YouTube channel. He created the Facebook group on Jan. 31 and has since gained 29,000 users as well as support from some progressive lawmakers.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., was quoted on the movement saying, "Strikes, general strikes—whatever it takes for people to realize the value of immigrant labor. I mean, you take a date to a nice restaurant—who do you think is making the food? Who do you think has the hands that feed us? I support any sort of action or efforts that our immigrant community and those who stand in solidarity with them are committing to highlight the necessity that they have in our system."

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., agreed, calling the protest, an "excellent initiative."

Ruffalo is not afraid to share his political opinions on social media. The millionaire actor often shares progressive messages on climate and critiques of capitalism

Last year, he faced backlash for one of his political posts where he compared Israel to apartheid in South Africa.

"1500 Palestinians face expulsion in #Jerusalem. 200 protesters have been injured. 9 children have been killed," he wrote. "Sanctions on South Africa helped free its black people - it’s time for sanctions on Israel to free Palestinians. Join the call. #SheikhJarrah."

He later apologized for his "inflammatory" and "disrespectful" comments.

Fox News’ Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.