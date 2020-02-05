Mark Meadows: Pelosi ripped up Trump's speech the way she's ripping apart America

House Freedom Caucus member Mark Meadows, R-N.C. reacted to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., tearing up her copy of President Trump's State of the Union as the president concluded his remarks.

Meadows agreed with Sean Hannity, host of "Hannity," on Tuesday that Trump's speech was the most compelling case to Americans for the question, "Are you better off than you were four years ago?"

"It's a significant accomplishment when you look at we can celebrate," he said.

"We saw Nancy Pelosi ripping up a speech just like Adam Schiff and Nancy Pelosi and others have been trying to rip apart America for the last three years," he said. "But Jim [Jordan] is exactly right. The president showed us what we are about."

He called the speech the greatest State of the Union to be given in the House chamber.

Pelosi tore up the speech before leaving her seat, and later told reporters that the shredding was, "the courteous thing to do considering the alternatives."

The White House responded almost immediately by referencing several of the guests of honor whom Trump had introduced during the State of the Union address.

"Speaker Pelosi just ripped up: One of our last surviving Tuskegee Airmen. The survival of a child born at 21 weeks. The mourning families of Rocky Jones and Kayla Mueller. A service member's reunion with his family," the White House said in a tweet. "That's her legacy."

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., told Fox News that Trump's speech was "rough" in parts. Responding to Pelosi ripping up the speech, he added, "None of that’s good."

Speaking to Fox News' "Hannity," Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, called Pelosi's actions "disgraceful" and "disgusting," saying they made him "angry."

