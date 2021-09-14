Mark Levin blasts WaPo's Woodward & Costa: What journalists 'sit on this story'?

Former Reagan Justice Department Chief of Staff Mark Levin called out Washington Post journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, saying that if their allegations about Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley are true, Milley should be fired and they should be ashamed as reporters for sitting on a bombshell story that could've prevented further U.S. military catastrophe in Afghanistan.

Levin said Tuesday on "Hannity" that if Costa and Woodward are telling the truth, in that Milley assured Chinese Communist Party Gen. Li Zuocheng that he would warn Beijing of any future U.S. military actions commanded by President Donald Trump, they essentially hid from the public a damning account of why Milley is unqualified for his job or worse.

"Wouldn’t it be good to know about Milley before what happened in Afghanistan so his ass could have been kicked out of office – so we could get a general in there like a George S. Patton who would not leave American citizens in enemy territory and leave patriotic Afghans in enemy territory who are being hunted down and killed … with 85 billion dollars of our equipment [left there]," Levin asked. "General Milley is the worst general we have ever had."

Sources told Fox News correspondent Jennifer Griffin that Milley never promised China a head's up in the way described by Costa and Woodward:

However, on "Hannity", Levin added that Milley should come out and publicly comment one way or another on the potentially egregious allegations.

Levin said Woodward – who became a household name as a journalist after breaking the Watergate scandal with then-colleague-turned-CNN-contributor Carl Bernstein – has a modus operandi of releasing a bombshell book just days before an opportunity presents itself to appear on Sunday news programs and exponentially increase book sales.

"Woodard and Costa are reporters for the Washington Post. It takes 3 months to print a book. That means Woodward and Costa and the Washington Post – if this is true – sat on this story for months and months: Why would 2 reporters sit on a story like this for months and months and allow this man (Milley) -- who I believe if this is true is utterly unhinged -- to serve as the head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff?"

Levin said Woodward likely hopes to make "millions of dollars" off the book and score a handful of national news appearances to boost his profile.

"People should boycott this book: people should not reward these people for their conduct as so-called journalists. Journalism is corrupt and dead in this country."

Levin further questioned Costa's qualifications as a journalist, given that the book was reportedly based on interviews with over 200 people based on the condition they are not named as sources.

"Who the hell writes a book with 200 anonymous sources?" asked Levin, who himself regularly footnotes his own works.

"[They] have the tapes and the notes. But we don’t: the American people, this is our country don't we get to make a judgment about these things."

"What kind of a news organization is this?" he said of the Jeffrey Bezos-owned newspaper. "And, if this happened it’s big news. I spent my life defending the Constitution of the United States. You have here Mark Milley not once but twice before the election and after, contacts the head of the Communist military in China – our number 1 enemy."

"If the United States military is going to attack China, the head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff knows every step of it. He is going to tell the enemy? If that’s true, this S-O-B needs to be out of there as fast as possible without a debate. According to this story, if it’s true, he told officers to take an oath of loyalty to him. To him. What else does he do? He conspires with the [then]-head of the CIA (Gina Haspel) who is worried about a right-wing coup," Levin added, commenting that Haspel and others never recognized the true "coup" of continued attacks and investigations of Trump based on never-ending Russian collusion allegations, tax return demands and so forth.

However, Levin concluded that if Milley did not in fact pledge to warn the Communist Chinese of American military action, the general will "own the Washington Post", ostensibly through a lawsuit award.

"America, boycott these two journalists. They should not make millions of dollars sitting on a story, if true, that we the people had a right to know. That the military had a right to know before Afghanistan. A pox on all their houses."