Biden's Afghan 'Alamo': Mark Levin says Democrat 'blew up half a century of US national security'

Former Reagan Justice Department chief of staff Mark Levin compared President Joe Biden's disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal to the 1836 siege of the Alamo, wherein Davy Crockett and the then-Republic of Texas' military were trapped by Mexican Gen. Antonio Lopez de Santa Anna and his troops.

Levin recounted to "Fox News Primetime" a recent interview he held with the United Kingdom's former Afghanistan Commander Col. Richard Kemp -- who had called for Biden's "court-martial" and whom Levin said described Biden's Afghan crisis as the "biggest [military] blunder" since the end of World War II.

"The ramifications of this are absolutely unbelievable. First, we lost more men in this outrageous boggled, messed up withdrawal than we lost in the last 18 months in Afghanistan," Levin told host Jesse Watters.

"The idea that you would create basically the Alamo – you'd have no airpower, you'd have no external military support so the enemy knows where to hit you, so the enemy knows where to hit anybody who tries to get there."

The "Life, Liberty & Levin" host also blamed Biden's closest adviser for their role in strategizing the strategic failure:

"I do not know what kind of generals we have, I do not know the kind of advice the president is getting, but this president is a disaster. He's always been a disaster, he's reckless, he's dangerous, he stubborn, and he is stupid. And now it's just cost us some lives."

Levin predicted Biden will strand thousands of American citizens in Afghanistan at the mercy of Taliban militants as he appears steadfast to his self-imposed August 31 pullout deadline – which the Taliban have said they plan to hold him to.

The Afghan crisis reflects the lack of military understanding or experience in the Biden administration, save for Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III, a retired general and former Raytheon board member whom the analyst called "utterly and completely feckless."

Levin added Biden's top military adviser himself is essentially flawed as well – labeling Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley "one of the worst generals in American history."

He called for Biden to reverse his stance on withholding "recriminations" until after the debacle subsides, noting that President Abraham Lincoln didn't wait for the Civil War to end before he fired generals he found ineffective.

Levin said Republicans should vociferously seek impeachment of Biden despite being in the congressional minority – and given the similarly lackluster line of succession, according to the host.

"I know who's behind him – Harris – I know who's behind her – Pelosi – We and the world need to know that we try to hold people accountable for what they have done," Levin said.

"This cabinet which is a joke if they're not looking at the 25th amendment, we've got a man in the White House now who has blown up more than half a century of American national security."