Mark Levin warns Americans after murder of Israeli diplomats, says 'the West is weak' against growing threat

Fox News host Mark Levin unleashed a scathing rebuke of the radical fusion of Marxism and Islamists that he says are out to "destroy" America, accusing Hamas sympathizers of infiltrating multiple corners of society and fueling the antisemitic hatred that prompted the murders of two Israeli embassy staffers late Wednesday in Washington, D.C.

"They're marching through the streets like no Nazis ever have, like no Klansmen ever have in our country, calling for the destruction of the United States of America, the overthrow of the West, burning the American flag, chasing Jewish students on college campuses, threatening elderly Jews who hold signs on the streets peacefully, attacking our synagogues…" the "Life, Liberty and Levin" host said Thursday on "Fox & Friends."

Levin warned that America is not merely at risk. Rather, it is already at siege from within and the institutions too paralyzed or altogether unwilling to facilitate change – Congress, the courts and even the previous presidential administration – have created an easy opening that allows what he bluntly called the "enemy" to thrive.

LIVE UPDATES: JEWISH COUPLE GUNNED DOWN OUTSIDE DC JEWISH MUSEUM

He placed much of the blame on open border policies and weak national resolve, accusing adversarial nations – namely Qatar and China – of internally fueling an anti-Western sentiment that has reared its head at U.S. colleges and universities in displays of antisemitism and anti-Israel protests in recent years.

The rise of such ideology, empowered by weakness in the West is also enabling a modern-day "Kristallnacht" in the U.S. and in Europe, he said, referencing the infamous 1938 Nazi-led attack on Jewish homes, synagogues, and businesses in Germany also known as the "Night of Broken Glass."

TRUMP ADMIN WON’T TOLERATE ANTISEMITISM IN SCHOOLS, SAYS LEO TERRELL, AS NYC SCHOOLS UNDER MICROSCOPE

"Jews are not safe in every capital in Europe, and now they're not safe in our capital…" he cautioned.

"We need to learn and see what's taking place. This isn't about free speech… This is being funded by Qatar and other countries… There are more Islamist front groups in this country, terrorist front groups in this country, [and] they multiply like rabbits."

Levin credited the Trump administration for doing "yeoman's work" to curb the threat, unlike the Biden administration, which he argued directly jeopardized national security and the integrity of Western ideals by failing to vet illegal immigrants while embracing open borders.

"Is this what we want? Is this who we are? Because the ruling class is letting us down. Seal the damn borders, which is what President Trump is doing. Stop every damn penny coming into this country from these terrorist states. I don't care if they put smiles on their faces and hold seminars or whatever the hell they're doing. They're the enemy."

A witness to the shooting described on "Fox & Friends" that the gunman shouted "Free Palestine!" as he was being taken into custody by police.