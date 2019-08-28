Mark Levin: 'Unpatriotic' news media hates Trump, treats 'half of America' contemptuously

Many Americans have tuned-out the mainstream media -- in part because many news outlets show contempt for President Trump and his supporters, and because of the news outlets' often egregious choice in guests, according to Mark Levin.

"The vast majority of America has never heard of Jim Acosta or Brian Stelter or any of these other people -- they don't know who they are -- but when they watch them, they don't like them," Levin claimed Wednesday on "Hannity."

"They've turned off half of America. They treat half of America with utter contempt. ... The days of Huntley-Brinkley and Howard K. Smith are long over. They bring in a porn actress hundreds of times, [Michael Avenatti] hundreds of times, and they bring on a neo-Nazi ... to try to attack the president.

"And what do we hear, day in and day out, from our unpatriotic media? That the president is Hitler -- Do they know who Hitler is? -- That the president is Stalin, that he's Mussolini."

Levin later blasted one tactic the press has used against Trump: having a certified psychiatrist question the president's sanity.

He said some media outlets invited Yale University professor Dr. Bandy Lee on air to discuss Trump's mental state, noting Lee authored a book called, "The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump."

"Guess what?" Levin said. "They pulled that same one in 1964 against Barry Goldwater."

Levin held up a magazine headline reading that more than 1,000 psychiatrists claimed that Goldwater -- a Republican U.S. senator from Arizona who was GOP's presidential nominee in 1964 -- was, "psychologically unfit to be president."

"The American Psychiatric Association told them to cut it out," he said.

The "Life, Liberty & Levin" host added Trump has been friendlier to the press than many past presidents, including those who "shut down newspapers." Levin mentioned how former President John Adams signed the 1798 Alien and Sedition Acts, which prohibited writing, printing, uttering or publishing, "any false, scandalous and malicious writing."

"Unlike FDR and JFK and LBJ, Trump hasn't unleashed the IRS against a single news publisher," Levin said. "They did."