Mark Levin slams Democratic hypocrisy on Trump impeachment, warns Republican 'weak links' against voting for witnesses

Mark Levin slammed anti-Republican forces within the federal bureaucracy for going after President Trump after ignoring much sturdier allegations of malfeasance, telling "Hannity" host Sean Hannity that the last thing Democrats have been concerned about over the years is foreign interference in U.S. elections.

Levin hearkened back to the 1996 Democratic campaign finance controversy involving Chinese-American businessmen, some of whom were shown to have made repeated visits to the Clinton White House. China at the time denied that any lobbying by such persons included campaign contributions -- which can only legally be made by U.S. citizens and some other permanent residents.

DELAWARE SEN. CARPER ECHOES JOE BIDEN: 'MALARKEY' TO THINK HUNTER SHOULD TESTIFY

Levin said Clinton was impeached, but not for anything related to the alleged scandal.

"The media didn't care about the scandal that broke -- the [Los Angeles] Times and a few others did," Levin said, quoting a contemporary article in that paper which reported that former Democratic fundraiser Johnny Chung told federal investigators that China's military intelligence chief "secretly directed funds from Beijing to help reelect President Clinton."

Chung, Levin said, was able to garner "repeated access" to the White House.

"This is Chinese military money," Levin said. The Times reported Chung met with Chinese Gen. Ji Shengde, who had $300,000 deposited into Chung's account in order to subsidize Clinton campaign donations. Chung's White House access afforded him the ability to have guests be entertained in the company of the president and then-First Lady Hillary Clinton, Levin said.

"That would've been Trump's opponent, you might remember, from 2016," Levin remarked.

He also pointed to the fact that Clinton's legal defense fund returned $600,000 in donations from Charlie Trie, a former Little Rock restaurateur and friend of President Clinton's, because of "significant concerns" about the source of the money.

"[Trie] visited the White House 22 times," Levin said. "There is your Democrat Party!"

GAO SAYS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION BROKE LAW BY WITHHOLDING UKRAINE AID

Levin said that then-Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., did not raise concerns about the scandal, yet continues to beat the drum of impeachment against President Trump.

"What did Nancy Pelosi say when the Red Chinese military was spreading millions of dollars around to the Clinton campaign, to the DNC, and all the rest? -- She didn't say a damn thing."

Levin noted there was no call from Democrats for a special counsel like Robert Mueller, and the media did not express major interest.

He also pointed to allegations from the 1980s that then-Sen. Edward Kennedy, D-Mass., may have been in contact with the Soviet KGB in order to try to stop the re-election of then-President Ronald Reagan.

The "Life, Liberty & Levin" host pointed out that Kennedy was lionized by the party and considered a perennial presidential candidate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"There is your Democratic Party," Levin repeated, turning his attention to Thursday's Government Accountability Office (GAO) report claiming Trump broke the law in regard to Ukraine.

He pointed out the GAO has been silent on the Bidens, despite the fact their claims against Trump closely mirror former Vice President Joe Biden's videotaped recollection of threatening to withhold Congressionally-approved monies for Ukraine unless the country's top prosecutor was fired.

Levin also warned five moderate Republican senators against voting to call additional witnesses in the Senate trial.

He said that Sens. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, Susan Collins of Maine and Cory Gardner of Colorado must "uphold the Constitution" and not side with Democratic attempts to unseat Trump, characterizing them as "weak links in the chain."

"What the House of Representatives has done here is destroy the Constitution," he said, urging the five to vote to dismiss the articles of impeachment. "It's your job to fix it, it's your job to stop them, not [to] aid and abet by calling witnesses that the Democrats want. No. No witnesses."