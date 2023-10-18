Mark Levin goes off on Democrats' 'Hamas wing': 'They're all around us'

"Life, Liberty & Levin" host Mark Levin joined "America's Newsroom" Wednesday to react to some Democrats' refusal to condemn the violent attacks from Hamas in Israel. Levin reacted to Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar immediately blaming Israel Tuesday for an explosion at a Gaza hospital.

MARK LEVIN: The Democrat Party has a problem, and it's affecting the entirety of the United States. They have a Hamas wing in the Democrat Party. Tlaib is one of them, but there's more than one. They call themselves Democratic Socialists, they had a massive rally or whatever they call it, about a week ago with all the anti-Semites and Jew haters, and I might add, America haters, they're the same ones. And people need to understand she is the result, as are many of these others of a 30, 40-year effort by Hamas and their various terrorist surrogates to infiltrate our college campuses through Students for Justice in Palestine. We know this from the Holy Land Foundation litigation. CAIR is another organization that has worked closely with the Democrat Party and previously with the FBI in the Obama administration. She is the consequence of these things. She is heralded all across the Middle East by not just Palestinians, but the most radical terrorists in the Middle East and she's proud of it. And so she serves here not as a supporter of the United States, which she hates, but as a supporter of these various movements in the Middle East.

… Here's the bottom line. We have allowed our college campuses to get away from us under this rubric of free speech and academic freedom, which of course they don't support. We've allowed our media pretty much to hire a number of these individuals as hosts and bring them on as guests. We have given tenure to professors, many of whom come out of the Middle East and are part of this movement or surrogates for this movement, and they're all around us. So people say, is this wokeism? No, it's not wokeism. This is planned. There's many scholarly documents in this. They follow the money. They follow the litigation in the past. They follow the names of the individuals who've come into this country. This is why having a wide open border is absolute suicide for this country. And so you see all these riots going on all over the Middle East, all over the world. These aren't spontaneous. They're feeding them lies. They're feeding them propaganda. They have funded these things. They're organizing it. They're getting their troops and their militia out in the streets to do what they do.

Democrat Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib's latest claim about Israel was contradicted by the country's military spokesperson Tuesday.

Tlaib, a member of the progressive "Squad" of House Democrats, accused Israel of bombing a Christian hospital in the Gaza Strip and "killing 500 Palestinians," including doctors, patients and children.

"Israel just bombed the Baptist Hospital killing 500 Palestinians (doctors, children, patients) just like that," Tlaib tweeted Tuesday on X, formerly Twitter.

"[President Biden] this is what happens when you refuse to facilitate a ceasefire [and] help de-escalate," wrote Tlaib, an outspoken critic of Israel. "Your war and destruction only approach has opened my eyes and many Palestinian Americans and Muslims Americans like me."

"We will remember where you stood," she added.

However, only hours later, a spokesperson from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a tweet on Israel's main X account that the Christian hospital in Gaza was destroyed by a Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket amid their barrage, not an Israeli missile.

President Biden confirmed Wednesday in Israel that the IDF was not behind the explosion.

