Mark Levin says Joe Biden is 'The Human Pandemic', declares 'poison of anti-Semitism' has infected Democrats

Former Reagan Justice Department official and Fox News host Mark Levin declared President Biden "the Human Pandemic," and railed against Democrats who have expressed what he called anti-Semitism amid rocket attacks from Palestinian-controlled Gaza into Israel and the responding Israeli fire.

On "Hannity", host Sean Hannity remarked that Biden is likely preparing for an early bedtime with "a sippy cup," leading Levin to respond with his remarks:

"There's a couple things I want to say to Mr. Sippy Cup: He is the Human Pandemic that I said he is," said Levin. "This poison of anti-Semitism is growing in your party and your silence isn't going to fix it," he said, addressing the president.

Levin, who is Jewish, slammed top Jewish Democrats who he said have been silent on or not defended Israel's sovereignty since the rocket-fire began there earlier this month.

"I don't care how Bernie Sanders identifies," he said of the Vermont socialist senator. "[Michigan Rep. Rashida] Tlaib in my opinion is an out-of-the-closet anti-Semite, and is joined by 20 or 30 others of the hard Marxist-Hamas wing of the Democratic Party [including] AOC and Bernie Sanders.

Sanders said earlier this month that the U.S. "must speak out strongly against the violence by government-allied Israeli extremists in East Jerusalem and the West Bank, and make clear that the evictions of Palestinian families must not go forward." He also lamented that children in the region must sleep in fear of parties exchanging rocket fire.

He said that the top Democrat in the Senate, Charles Schumer of New York, who is also Jewish, has in his view been unsupportive of Israel.

Levin reiterated that Biden appears too weak to stand up to his party and defend America's top ally in the region – and demand the end of alleged anti-Semitism on the part of Tlaib and others.

"The Democrats in the House of Representatives voted unanimously against sanctioning Hamas last week during the time when Hamas was firing 4,000 missiles into Israel," he said of the designated terrorist group that wields power in Palestinian territory.

"Joe Biden sees on TV individuals with Antifa-like clothing with the Palestinian flag chasing down Jews in cities across the country," he said, further lamenting Biden's inaction.

"We haven't seen anything like this in – I don't know – ever! What did Chuck Schumer say about this, who is Jewish and from New York," Levin fumed.

"Joe Biden had to be lobbied by liberal Jewish groups to something… What did the attorney general say? Nothing. How about the cabinet secretary that runs homeland security?"

On "Hannity," Levin also said FBI Director Christopher Wray appears to be "blind" to the anti-Semitic violence in cities across the United States, noting that under his leadership the bureau has instead focused on claiming White supremacy is the top danger in society."

"This is frightening. It's happening all over the world but to happen in the United States of America is appalling. I blame the Democrat party because they are stirring this stuff up. You have members of the Democrat party who are tweeting things and putting things on Facebook that are anti-Semitic about Israel and the Jews."

"Arabs in Israel have more legal rights than Jews do in any Muslim or Arab society - which means they have none. This is quite appalling to me."

Levin also spent several minutes slamming New York State Attorney General Tish James for what he called a personal, politicized investigation into former President Donald Trump – a native of the state whose real estate business is still headquartered on Fifth Avenue.

Levin said James has an overt vendetta against Trump, and that New York County District Attorney Cy Vance Jr – also probing Trump -- is a "real punk and a political hack."

"[Joseph] Stalin would be proud of you Democrats in New York State," Levin fumed.