Mark Levin rips 2020 Dem field as 'weakest candidates I've ever seen': 'So immature -- all of them'

Mark Levin said Friday that the 2020 Democratic presidential primary field is the weakest lineup of contenders he's ever witnessed, calling several of the top-tier candidates "narcissistic."

Many of the Dems are also making irrational policy promises that would damage the country, radio host Levin claimed on "The Mark Levin Show" on Westwood One.

"Those running for the nomination for the Democratic Party -- among the weakest field in American history, truly," he said. "These are the weakest candidates I've ever seen."

Levin pointed out former Vice President Joe Biden's penchant for gaffes, then went through the list of candidates who appeared along with Biden at Thursday's democratic debate in Houston.

First, Levin characterized Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., as what he considered to be a standard left-wing activist from Brooklyn, N.Y. Then he moved on to other 2020 hopefuls.

"Elizabeth Warren? You kidding me?" he said.

"Cory Booker -- he did such a great job there in Newark," the "Life, Liberty & Levin" host added, pointing to the U.S. senator's tenure as mayor of New Jersey's largest city from 2006 to 2013.

He said, however, that Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., appeared to be the "most rational" candidate onstage Thursday, but still has political flaws.

"It's really bizarre, these people. And they're so narcissistic, so irrational, so immature -- all of them," Levin said.

The former Reagan Justice Department official added many of the candidates were expressing support for very liberal policies.

"Hey, that guy over there has more than me -- 'OK, I'll take it from him and give it to you'," he remarked.

"They all sound like [Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.]."