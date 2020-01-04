Former Bengahzi team member: Susan Rice comments on Soleimani 'typical tactics' from Dems

Former National Security Adviser Susan Rice's comments accusing the Trump administration of "misrepresenting the facts" about the death of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani are "typical tactics" from Democrats, former U.S. Marine and Benghazi Annex Security team member Mark Geist said Saturday.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends: Weekend" with host Pete Hegseth, Geist said that Rice "pretty much has zero integrity in my book."

Rice told CNN's Wolf Blitzer Friday that she couldn't trust the Trump administration to tell the truth.

"This administration sadly, tragically, has a record of almost-daily misrepresenting the facts -- telling falsehoods about issues big and very small. So, it's hard to have confidence on the face at their representation," she said.

SUSAN RICE SAYS OBAMA ADMINISTRATION 'DIDN'T HAVE THE OPPORTUNITY' TO KILL SOLEIMANI

Soleimani, commander of Iran’s elite Quds Force, was killed by a targeted drone strike at Baghdad International Airport in an operation ordered by President Trump. The strike came slightly more than two months after another U.S.-led strike resulted in the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

"It's typical tactics from the Democrats," Geist said. "They're going to bring out their standard bearer, just like they did in Benghazi."

Geist said that Blitzer was "letting her skate" one more time talking about "integrity."

In a separate interview with MSNBC's Rachel Maddow, Rice said that had the Obama administration "been presented such an opportunity, what we would have done is weigh very carefully and very deliberately the risks versus the potential rewards."

“So, if in fact the administration can be believed that there was indeed strong intelligence of an imminent threat against the United States that’s being carried out by Soleimani and related militia then the question becomes [was] there more than one way to address that threat?” she asked Maddow. “Was the only way to deal with it to kill Soleimani? Certainly, given his history and track record, he deserves his just rewards but the question is does that serve our interests? Does that make us more secure?”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"First off, I mean, when has a protest ever occurred at night and, I mean, most protests they don't typically bring AK-47s, bell-fed machine guns, and RPGs. That's somebody planning an attack and they knew it," Geist told Hegseth.

"They knew it when she went out on the speaking circuit on Sunday," he continued. "But, instead of telling the truth she wanted to tell lies because she had to say what the administration -- at the time -- wanted."

"If President Trump had been in office during Benghazi, we wouldn't have lost four Americans," he concluded.

Fox News' Brie Stimson contributed to this report.