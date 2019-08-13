Mark Fuhrman: Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren calling Obama-era DOJ 'incompetent liars' with Michael Brown comments

As two 2020 Democratic hopefuls are being fact-checked for their recent remarks on the shooting of Michael Brown, ex-LAPD detective Mark Fuhrman examined every aspect of the case, revealing striking information on his Fox Nation show, “The Fuhrman Diaries: Shooting of Michael Brown.”

In recent days, the Washington Post’s political fact-checker, Glenn Kessler, called out Senators Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren for their recent tweets marking five years since Brown was shot, with both saying he was murdered. Kessler described the Senators’ behavior as, “galling," and gave them both "Four Pinocchios."

The comments in question: Harris tweeted that Brown's "murder forever changed Ferguson and America;" while Warren echoed a similar sentiment by tweeting: “5 years ago Michael Brown was murdered by a white police officer in Ferguson, Missouri."

Speaking to FoxNews.com, Fuhrman explained why he took issue with the comments.

MARK FUHRMAN ON EPSTEIN PROBE

“I can tell you that Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren are calling the DOJ, under the Obama Administration, incompetent liars,” he said.

“[President Obama’s DOJ] found that the officer reacted in a proper manner, there was no crime, there was no punishment for the shooting from the department, there was nothing.”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR A FOX NATION FREE TRIAL

Fuhrman also said he believes that there may be an opportunity for Officer Darren Wilson to hold the senators accountable for their tweets.

“It was an in-policy justified shooting," he said. "To say that it is a murder, at this late date, the officer could certainly bring a civil action against them, because they know it not to be true.

The FBI findings were published," he continued. "The premier law enforcement agency in the country, under the Obama Administration, investigated the case, and found no violation of the law. The last time I looked murder was a violation of the law.”

The August 9, 2014 shooting of the unarmed Brown dominated national headlines at the time, igniting protests and riots in Ferguson.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Protesters charged that Brown had his hands raised in the air before he was shot multiple times by Wilson, as Ferguson became the national symbol of alleged racial bias by law enforcement. But while the phrase "Hands up, don't shoot" originated after the shooting, the Justice Department investigation at the time found no evidence that Brown's hands were up.

At the same time, the city’s police department faced allegations of racism and racially biased policing of the community, and the Justice Department said it uncovered a widespread systemic pattern of racial exploitation and profiling of the city’s black residents by the Ferguson Police Department.

To see more from Fuhrman including his newest season of "The Fuhrman Diaries," which drops all-new episodes all this week, visit Fox Nation and join today.

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from Tomi Lahren, Pete Hegseth, Abby Hornacek, Laura Ingraham, Ainsley Earhardt, Greg Gutfeld, Judge Andrew Napolitano and many more of your favorite Fox News personalities.