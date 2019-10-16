Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

MILITARY
Published

Retired Marine walked more than 800 miles to raise awareness about veteran suicide

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
close
Retired US Marine walked more than 800 miles to raise awareness about veteran suicideVideo

Retired US Marine walked more than 800 miles to raise awareness about veteran suicide

Travis Snyder hiked for 42 days around Lake Michigan, says he wants veterans and families to know they have a community.

Michigan Marine veteran Travis Snyder spoke to Fox News about his mission to rescue his veteran brothers who struggle with mental battles once they return home.

“I just wanted to gather people together … a community looking for healing … trying to find light in the darkest moments,” he told Trace Gallagher.

Snyder has been raising awareness for the cause by walking more than 800 miles in 42 days around Lake Michigan -- a feat that saw him travel close to 25 miles a day. He also said his mission is to be a healer and do his part for the greater good -- as the issue continues to grow across the country.

AIRMAN SETS WORLD RECORD WITH 551-POUND BENCH PRESS: 'HUMBLE AND GRATEFUL'

Currently, about 20 veterans die by suicide every day - a rate 1.5 times higher than those who have not served in the military. 

During his appearance on Fox News, Snyder said he wants all veterans to remember they have a purpose and a reason to stay alive.

“They are not here to fight alone… they have resources to overcome this,” Snyder said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Snyder, who served in Afghanistan as a corporal from October 2017 to April 2018, chronicled his journey on his Facebook page.

He told Gallagher: “The outcome was, in a good way, overwhelming.”

Frank Miles is a reporter and editor covering geopolitics, military, crime, technology and sports for FoxNews.com. His email is Frank.Miles@foxnews.com.