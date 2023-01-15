Maria Bartiromo speaks exclusively with Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Rep. Jim Jordan to discuss Biden docs and more

HOUSE SPEAKER KEVIN MCCARTHY (R-CA) SAYS HE DOESN’T PLAN TO RAISE THE DEBT CEILING, BELIEVES CONGRESS WILL AGREE TO A SPENDING CAP

SPEAKER MCCARTHY: Let's take a moment and realize why did we get here? I mean, if you look just in the last four years that Democrats were in the majority, they increased discretionary spending by 30% when Republicans were in majority for the eight years prior. They didn't increase it by $1. So that's $400 billion a year. We spend more. In the last two years, they have taken us from spending 4 trillion to 7 trillion. For the White House to say they won't even look at it, that they can't find one penny out of a dollar of eliminating waste. I think they're just trying to put us into bankruptcy. What I am saying, and it's my conversation with the president on our first conversation, let's sit down together. Let's look at the places that we can change our behavior. The first thing I would say is, why don't you make the House and Senate both produce a budget? They don't produce a budget. So, you know, they're wasting money. If we go back to 22 levels, that was what we were spending just two or three weeks ago. That's not cutting defense by 75 billion. Does defense getting more than $800 billion? Are there areas that I think they could be more efficient in? Yeah. Eliminate all the money spent on wokeism. Eliminate all the money that they're trying to find different fuels and they're worried about the environment to go through. I want our men and women trained to be able to defend themselves, to secure, to have the best weapons systems possible.

MARIA BARTIROMO: But they're not going to agree to a spending cap.

MCCARTHY RIPS DOJ OVER BIDEN 'HYPOCRISY,' VOWS HOUSE GOP WILL TAKE SWIFT OVERSIGHT ACTION

SPEAKER MCCARTHY: Well, Maria, I don't believe that's the case, because when Donald Trump was president and when Nancy Pelosi was speaker. That's exactly what happened. For them to get a debt ceiling lifted last time, they agreed to a spending cap. I believe we can sit down with anybody who wants to work together. I believe this president could be that person. That's the conversation I had with the president. I want to sit down with them now so there is no problem.

TWITTER FILES JOURNALIST MATT TAIBBI REVEALS THE FBI AND DOJ REQUESTED THE GEO-LOCATIONS OF USERS’ ACCOUNTS WITHOUT WARRANT

MARIA BARTIROMO: Unbelievable. And some of the requests were just incredible. I want you to tell us some about those requests, because at some time, at some point, some of the lawmakers, like a Dianne Feinstein or an Adam Schiff, would say, you know, just shut these people's accounts down, period. The FBI would say, these are the people. These are the accounts that we think are, you know. Well, you tell me what they said. They just wanted them shut down. But what are the other requests that the FBI was making? What did they want to know from Twitter?

MATT TAIBBI: Yeah, it's funny, as I was reading these tens of thousands of emails, we would put them into different buckets. So this might be a First Amendment issue over here. This might be a revolving door question over here. But then over here we had a bucket called improper asks. And there you might see something like the FBI asking for user ID or IP addresses or handles, and in some cases even things like geo location of individual accounts. Now, the problem is we don't see always see the other side of these transactions, but we can definitely see the government asking for these things. So these are things that are they're not entitled to usually without a subpoena or without a warrant, but they're asking for them anyway because they have a very close relationship with these companies. And in some cases, we're not talking about a few accounts. We're talking about thousands of accounts where they're asking for handles or IP addresses or other information that I think is very dangerous.

MATT TAIBBI RIPS 'REPREHENSIBLE' TED LIEU AFTER DEM ACCUSES TWITTER FILES WRITER OF 'KREMLIN TALKING POINTS'

MARIA BARTIROMO: Very dangerous. This is right out of the Communist China playbook.

HOUSE JUDICIARY CHAIRMAN JIM JORDAN (R-OH) TELLS MARIA BARTIROMO THAT WHISTLEBLOWERS ARE FACING RETALIATION BY THE DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

MARIA BARTIROMO: It feels to me that you have two issues here that you've got to get through, number one, you got to get those whistleblowers to come out and testify under oath. Will you be able to do it? And number two, what about all of this revolving door of government going to social media? Jim Baker was the general counsel at the FBI, and then he becomes the number two general counsel at Twitter. And that's just one example. So how do you break that?

JIM JORDAN-LED SUBCOMMITTEE CHARGED WITH OVERSIGHT OF BIDEN ADMIN 'WEAPONIZATION' PASSES HOUSE

JIM JORDAN: Yeah. We're first on to the whistleblower question. We've now had 19 whistleblowers come talk to us for ages, take whistleblower status, come talk to us. What's scary is many of them, we think, have been retaliated against by the Justice Department. We are working with them. We think many of them are, in fact, going to be willing to sit for a deposition and willing to be willing to testify in a public hearing. So we're working on that as we speak. The other issue of back this back and forth, it's so true. I mean, Jim Baker was at the FBI and then, of course, on Twitter, very, very concerning what's going on there. We want to get some of these communications that we want to get for example, the communication between Elvis Chan, the FBI agent who was meeting weekly with the big tech platforms in Silicon Valley. We want to get those communications. We think that'll be real important for this investigation.

FRESHMAN CONGRESSMAN REP JUAN CISCOMANI (R-AZ) SAYS DHS SECRETARY ALEJANDRO MAYORKAS ‘NEEDS TO GO’

And we've been saying this for a long time, and Secretary Mayorkas has failed at his job utterly. And and we need it. We need to have some real accountability on this issue. Alejandro Mayorkas has utterly failed at his job. He's been asleep at the wheel and has not been held accountable. And that is a big, big problem. Now that the House is back on the Republican side, we are going to hold him accountable, ask the right questions. And I got to tell you, he has to go. He has failed and he needs to go.