Marco Rubio blasts Democrats over record gas prices, inflation: 'They want this'

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio argued Wednesday Democrats "like" that inflation is driving gas prices because they believe it will force Americans to buy electric cars. On "America's Newsroom," Rubio said the party is also using rising costs to push leftist talking points and call for more mass transit.

SEN. MARCO RUBIO: I think there are people in their party that actually like it. They're not going to say it. They don't want to get crushed in the next elections, although I believe they will be. But they like the fact that there's inflation and high prices. They believe the more expensive oil and gas gets, the more people are going to buy electric cars. Well, not everyone can afford an electric car right now. We don't have enough electric cars, and the batteries for those electric cars or made in China.

These guys, they want this. I've had people tell me to my face, 'well, that's why we need more mass transit. Everyone should be riding a bus and getting rid of their cars.' I think there are elements on the left, a lot of elements on the far-left that will never admit it. But they like the fact that oil and natural gas is expensive.

