Stuart Varney blasts 'clueless' Biden admin as gas prices hit another record high

FOX Business' Stuart Varney slammed the Biden administration Tuesday for the "out of control" inflation crisis in America as gas prices hit new record highs. On "Fox & Friends" Tuesday, Varney called the administration "clueless" and criticized the move to shift blame to billionaires.

STUART VARNEY: This administration is clueless about inflation and what to do about it. They're flashing around all over the place. They're blaming billionaires. They're blaming the meatpackers. They're blaming everybody under the sun for this awful inflation situation, which we've got now.

When you go to buy gas, when you go to the grocery store these days, you really do get a shock. It's what everybody is talking about. This is happening right now. It's out of control and the administration cannot deal with it. It's a mess.

