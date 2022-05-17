Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Stuart Varney blasts 'clueless' Biden admin as gas prices hit another record high

Inflation is 'out of control and the administration cannot deal with it,' FOX Business host says

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Varney: Biden admin is 'clueless' on inflation Video

Varney: Biden admin is 'clueless' on inflation

FOX Business host Stuart Varney argues the inflation crisis is out of control.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FOX Business' Stuart Varney slammed the Biden administration Tuesday for the "out of control" inflation crisis in America as gas prices hit new record highs. On "Fox & Friends" Tuesday, Varney called the administration "clueless" and criticized the move to shift blame to billionaires.

WAPO COLUMNIST SAYS COUNTRY SHOULD BE ‘GRATEFUL’ THAT BIDEN IS DOING ‘EFFECTIVELY NOTHING’ TO FIGHT INFLATION

STUART VARNEY: This administration is clueless about inflation and what to do about it. They're flashing around all over the place. They're blaming billionaires. They're blaming the meatpackers. They're blaming everybody under the sun for this awful inflation situation, which we've got now. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When you go to buy gas, when you go to the grocery store these days, you really do get a shock. It's what everybody is talking about. This is happening right now. It's out of control and the administration cannot deal with it. It's a mess. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: 

Musk says Twitter deal 'cannot move forward' without additional info on fake accounts Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.