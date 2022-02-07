Expand / Collapse search
Marc Thiessen rips Stacey Abrams as 'politically incompetent,' bad at 'virtue signaling' after maskless photo

The former Georgia guberatorial candidate released the photo over the weekend, igniting a social media firestorm

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen ripped former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams as "politically incompetent" after a photo was posted over the weekend showing her maskless surrounded by masked school children. Thiessen told "America's Newsroom" co-host Dana Perino Abrams is bad at "virtue signaling" after the picture ignited a firestorm over the weekend. 

STACEY ABRAMS RECEIVES BACKLASH FOR POSING MASKLESS WITH ROOM FULL OF YOUNG MASKED CHILDREN

MARC THIESSEN: Knowing all that, she [Abrams] chose to take a picture with a group of schoolchildren wearing masks with herself without the mask. That's not only politically incompetent, it's bad virtue signaling. If you support masking with school, she should have taken a picture with the kids wearing a mask, say and said, 'Look, we're all wearing masks. It's OK. It's not a big deal...' She does the opposite and makes herself a hypocrite by taking off her mask, which has no science behind it. Because there's no science showing that taking off your mask for a photo doesn't spread COVID, so it's not even good virtue signaling...  

