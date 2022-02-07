Marc Thiessen rips Stacey Abrams as 'politically incompetent,' bad at 'virtue signaling' after maskless photo

Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen ripped former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams as "politically incompetent" after a photo was posted over the weekend showing her maskless surrounded by masked school children. Thiessen told "America's Newsroom" co-host Dana Perino Abrams is bad at "virtue signaling" after the picture ignited a firestorm over the weekend.

MARC THIESSEN: Knowing all that, she [Abrams] chose to take a picture with a group of schoolchildren wearing masks with herself without the mask. That's not only politically incompetent, it's bad virtue signaling. If you support masking with school, she should have taken a picture with the kids wearing a mask, say and said, 'Look, we're all wearing masks. It's OK. It's not a big deal...' She does the opposite and makes herself a hypocrite by taking off her mask, which has no science behind it. Because there's no science showing that taking off your mask for a photo doesn't spread COVID, so it's not even good virtue signaling...

