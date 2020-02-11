Marc Thiessen: If Warren can't pull third place in New Hampshire 'she's dead'

Fox News contributor and Washington Post columnist Marc Thiessen said Tuesday that Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren's campaign is "dead" if she finishes in fourth place or lower in the New Hampshire primary, saying she's got "nowhere else to go."

Thiessen also talked up Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar's chances in New Hampshire, saying she could very well take second place in the primary by edging out former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

"I wouldn't leave it out of the realm of possibility. She could come in second," Thiessen said on Fox News's special primary coverage. "She's got real momentum. Pete Buttigieg, those [early result] numbers are only 3 percent [difference between the two], but that's very tight. So it could, in fact, be inverted. And she could come in second and Buttigieg could come in third... which would be bad for him."

The syndicated columnist then turned the focus to Warren faltering.

"But I think the story of the night and the race to watch is, is the third-place race, because there's three tickets... out of New Hampshire. And if Klobuchar gets that and Elizabeth Warren doesn't get that, that's pretty bad for her because she's got nowhere else to go."

Thiessen also noted that former Vice President Joe Biden has been looking ahead to South Carolina as his "firewall."

"What's her South Carolina? What's her 'blue wall' state where she can come back? This [New Hampshire] was it," Thiessen said. "So she had to do really well here tonight. And if she can't pull in at least third, she's dead."

Fellow panelist Juan Williams also noted the "fracture" in the Democratic Party.

"I don't think there's any question you have Sanders representing the progressive or left wing of the liberal wing of the party," Williams said. "And then you have people like Buttigieg, Klobuchar, Warren and Biden all representing what they would say is the centrist lane."