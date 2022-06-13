Mainstream media ignoring Kavanaugh murder plot 'is really pernicious,' says 'Gray Lady Winked' author

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

HBO host Bill Maher accused the New York Times of "burying" the Brett Kavanaugh assassination plot just days after an armed California man was arrested near the judge's Maryland home. "The Gray Lady Winked" author Ashley Rindsberg weighed in on the accusation on "Fox & Friends First," detailing why the move is so "pernicious" as the nation awaits the Supreme Court's opinion on Roe v. Wade.

911 TAPES FROM KAVANAUGH ATTEMPTED MURDER ARREST SHOW SUSPECT GIVING UP: ‘I NEED PSYCHIATRIC HELP’

ASHLEY RINDSBERG: What we're seeing is really pernicious, really dangerous. And the reason it's particularly dangerous and particularly insipid is that the reason that they're not covering this stuff is because it disrupts the prevailing narrative. And that narrative right now is about January 6th. Everything is pinned back to January 6th, and if it doesn't get pinned back to that, it can't exist. And that's the reason we're seeing this close out. I mean, you take it either way you want, take it politically or not. This is major news. Somebody's coming armed to the teeth to a Supreme Court justice's home with the expressed intention of harming his family and potentially killing him. That is front page news no matter what. But you can see just how far the desire and the need to protect the narrative goes when something like that is crowded out of the front page and gets barely, I mean, to call it below the fold is to be a little bit too generous. It got barely any mention on the Times' home page whatsoever, and as you mentioned, it was completely shut out of Sunday morning news and of the rest of the news media for the simple fact that it just doesn't comport with the narrative that's being sold.

